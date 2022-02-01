"To provide a level-playing field between cooperative societies and companies, I propose to reduce this rate (AMT) for the cooperative societies also to 15%," the finance minister said while presenting the Budget 2022-23.
Currently, she said, the cooperative societies are required to pay AMT at the rate of 18.5%, while the companies paid at the rate of 15%.
The finance minister reduced the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7% and said the reduction in surcharge is for those having a total income of more than ₹1 crore to up to 10 crore.