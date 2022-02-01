Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to reduce the Alternate Minimum Tax (AMT) for cooperative societies from current 18.5% to 15% at par with private companies.

She said the government has also proposed to reduce the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7% for those having total income of more than ₹1 crore up to ₹10 crore.

"To provide a level-playing field between cooperative societies and companies, I propose to reduce this rate (AMT) for the cooperative societies also to 15%," the finance minister said while presenting the Budget 2022-23.

Currently, she said, the cooperative societies are required to pay AMT at the rate of 18.5%, while the companies paid at the rate of 15%.

The finance minister reduced the surcharge on cooperative societies from the present 12% to 7% and said the reduction in surcharge is for those having a total income of more than ₹1 crore to up to 10 crore.

"This will help in enhancing income of cooperative societies and its members who are mostly from the rural and from farming communities," Sitharaman added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.