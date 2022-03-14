Budget 2022: Second part of Budget session of Parliament to resume today

With the country registering decline in Covid-19 cases, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their normal sittings for the second part of the Budget session. The second part of the Budget session of the Parliament will resume on Monday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Jammu and Kashmir budget for the financial year 2022-23 in Parliament on Monday. As per an official statement, "Finance Minister to present a statement of estimated receipts and expenditure of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23."

