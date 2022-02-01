Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced setting up of a task force to recommend steps for promotion of animation, visual effects, gaming, and comic (AVGC) sector.

During her budget speech, the finance minister said this sector offers immense potential to employ youth.

"An AVGC promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to recommend ways to realize this and build domestic capacity for serving our markets and the global demand," Sitharaman said.

The move is expected to help India achieve its potential of 20 lakh jobs in the sector according to Deloitte projections, said Jehil Thakkar, partner and media and entertainment sector leader, Deloitte India.

"These are critical skills for growth of the metaverse and India is poised to take advantage of this ecosystem," he said as per .

