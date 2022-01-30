Budget 2022: Tourism industry seeks relaxation in taxes amid Covid pandemic

President of Himachal Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association, Ashwani Bamba said, "We are very hopeful from the upcoming budget as you know that tourism industry is the most affected sector due to COVID-19 in the past two years. Firstly, we want that the government to give the tourism sector equal status as that of the industrial sector along with equal facilities. Secondly, we request the government to provide low-interest finance to us. There is no GST on hotel rooms below the tariff of rupees one thousand which should be rupees two thousand. So that the tourists' flow will increase and will help to revive the economy."

