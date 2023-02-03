Budget 2023-24: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to brief all BJP MPs in Parliament on 3 February
The Finance Minister presented the Union Budget 2023–24 on 1 February, ahead of the scheduled general elections next year.
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 to all BJP lawmakers in Parliament on 3 February. As per reports, all BJP members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will attend the meeting.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×