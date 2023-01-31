Budget 2023-24: Key expectations in a pre-poll year

At present, different assets have different holding period thresholds before gains in them can be classified as ‘long term’ and taxed at a lower rate. For instance, the threshold is three years for debt mutual funds, two years for real estate and one year for stocks and equity mutual funds. There is a general expectation that the government will bring about uniformity in holding period. Similarly, the government may bring about uniformity in capital gains tax rates between different asset classes. Equity has a 10% tax on long term gains while debt mutual funds are taxed at 20% with the benefit of indexation.