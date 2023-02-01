Budget 2023: Capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore provided for Indian Railways
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways; highest-ever allocation since 2013-14
India's government will raise its capital expenditure by 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in the next fiscal year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
