India's government will raise its capital expenditure by 33% to 10 trillion rupees ($122.29 billion) in the next fiscal year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that capital outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore provided for Railways; highest-ever allocation since 2013-14.

This budgeted outlay for the railways, Sitharaman told Parliament, is the highest ever and nine times of what it was in 2013.

Overall, the government proposed to increase capital expenditure outlay by 33 per cent to ₹10 lakh crore in 2023-24, which would be 3.3 per cent of the GDP, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"(This overall outlay) would be 3.3 per cent of GDP, almost three times the outlay made in 2019-20. With the substantial increase, it is central to government's efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, the crowd in private investments and provides a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.