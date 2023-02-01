Cash reward for not taking leaves from work: Govt hikes tax exemption on leave encashment
- Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to hike tax exemption on leave encashment to ₹25 lakh from ₹3 lakh
While announcing the Union Budget for the next fiscal year that starts April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed to hike tax exemption on leave encashment on retirement of non-government salaried employees to ₹25 lakh from ₹3 lakh.
