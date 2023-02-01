“The slab for applicability of tax on leave encashment for retirees also has been enhanced to 10 lakhs. Highest tax rate of tax for individuals that are high earners also has been reduced from 42.74% to 39%. In general, IT returns are processed in 16 days as against 90 days earlier and refunds are under a day. This will put a whole lot of money in the hands of individuals which will then spur either savings or consumption," said CA Aditya Sesh, Founder and Managing Director of Basiz Fund Service Private Limited.