Union Budget 2023: Date, time, where to watch Sitharaman's speech LIVE2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 07:40 AM IST
Union Budget 2023: This will be Sitharaman's fifth straight budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on 1 February ( Wednesday) at 11 am. This will be Sitharaman's fifth straight budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. Like the previous two, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. This will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
