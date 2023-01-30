Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on 1 February ( Wednesday) at 11 am. This will be Sitharaman's fifth straight budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. Like the previous two, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. This will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year (2023-24) commenced on October 10.

The stage for the Budget presentation will be set on January 31 with the presentation of the Economic Survey.

Where to watch Union Budget 2023 LIVE

One can watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Sansad TV and Doodarshan. The live telecast will also be available on their Youtube channels. Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also stream Budget 2023 on their online platforms.

People can also watch on other news channels and YouTube.

To read the LIVE updates and detailed analysis of the Union Budget, one can visit Livemint's website or app.

Union Budget Mobile App

All the 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution, will be available on the “Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament and the general public, the finance ministry had said in a statement.

The app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and will be available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal www.indiabudget.gov.in, it said.

The Budget documents will be available on the app after the completion of the Budget speech by the finance minister in Parliament on February 1, 2023, it added.