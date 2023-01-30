Union Budget 2023: Date, time, where to watch Sitharaman's speech LIVE

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023 on 1 February ( Wednesday) at 11 am. This will be Sitharaman's fifth straight budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1. Like the previous two, Union Budget 2023-24 will also be delivered in paperless form. This will be the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}