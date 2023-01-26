Budget 2023: EEPC suggests tax exemptions for MSMEs, lower tax rates for LLPs1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Engineering exports slumped nearly 12% year-on-year to $9.08 billion in December 2022 as compared to $10.30 billion in the same month a year ago. Given that the world economy is projected to slow down in 2023, global trade would be hit badly
New Delhi: Given the decline in India’s engineering exporters in the wake of slowdown in key markets, the government may look at enhancing cash in the hands of businesses, especially MSMEs, by way of tax exemption and lower rates in the upcoming Union Budget, said Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia on expectations from Budget.
