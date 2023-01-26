New Delhi: Given the decline in India’s engineering exporters in the wake of slowdown in key markets, the government may look at enhancing cash in the hands of businesses, especially MSMEs, by way of tax exemption and lower rates in the upcoming Union Budget, said Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) India Chairman Arun Kumar Garodia on expectations from Budget.

He said support provided under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) following the pandemic was essentially loans and hence a liability that has to be repaid.

“In such a situation, more tax exemption or lower taxation can put more money into the hands of the MSMEs to service their liabilities and for technical upgradation," said Garodia.

“Engineering exports slumped nearly 12% year-on-year to $9.08 billion in December 2022 as compared to $10.30 billion in the same month a year ago. Given that the world economy is projected to slow down in 2023, global trade would be hit badly. Many global agencies have predicted a very bleak scenario. This could make the situation quite tough for engineering exporters," he said.

Garodia has also sought bringing down corporate tax rate from the current 30% to 15% for LLPs and partnership firms registered as MSMEs.

He also proposed direct tax exemption on investments done under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) and weighted tax deductions of up to 150% on costs incurred due to export promotion in other countries.

“The current dollar rate of interest is 6% while for the MSMEs the Re-rate of interest is 11-12% so an interest subvention rate of 5% is necessary to offset the higher interest rates paid by MSME units," he added.