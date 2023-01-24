Budget 2023 expectations: What does these companies expect?3 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Union Budget 2023 is likely to begin on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6 with a recess in between. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget on the Parliament on February 1.
The Union Budget 2023 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the Parliament on February 1. This year, the budget is likely to be growth-oriented with a focus on capex, manufacturing, infrastructure, and rural economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×