Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman announces direct tax proposals | Details here
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced several Direct Tax proposals with an aim to maintain continuity and stability of taxation, further simplify and rationalize various provisions to reduce the compliance burden, promote the entrepreneurial spirit, and provide tax relief to citizens.
The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman announced several Direct Tax proposals with an aim to maintain continuity and stability of taxation, further simplify and rationalize various provisions to reduce the compliance burden, promote the entrepreneurial spirit, and provide tax relief to citizens.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×