Govt plans record borrowing in FY24 to bridge revenue gap
- The Modi government plans to borrow a record ₹15.4 lakh crore from dated securities in FY24
The government plans to borrow a record ₹15.4 lakh crore from dated securities in FY24 to meet its expenditure requirement to prop up the economy. This is higher than the total borrowing of ₹14.21 lakh crore for the current financial year ending March 31, 2023.
