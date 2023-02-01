Home / News / India /  Budget 2023: Govt to launch 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant program
Back

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the central government will launch a 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant program. She made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2023-24

The minister stated that an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas. She said to enhance the yield of extra-long staple cotton, the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach.

The government will also support the Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence, Sitharaman said. 

At the behest of the government, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, with an aim to create awareness and increase the production and consumption of grains.

She has also announced the Agriculture Accelerator Fund to support agro startups. It will attempt to implement cost-effective solutions to problems encountered by farmers by introducing contemporary technologies and boosting output.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout