Budget 2023: Govt to launch ₹2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant program
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the central government will launch a ₹2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant program. She made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2023-24.
