Budget 2023: Govt to launch 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant program

1 min read . 12:39 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain
Govt to launch 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant programme. (ANI)

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the central government will launch a 2,200-crore Aatmanirbhar clean plant program. She made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2023-24

The minister stated that an agriculture accelerator fund will also be set up to encourage agri-startups in rural areas. She said to enhance the yield of extra-long staple cotton, the government will adopt a cluster-based and value-chain approach.

The government will also support the Hyderabad-based millet institute as a centre of excellence, Sitharaman said. 

At the behest of the government, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, with an aim to create awareness and increase the production and consumption of grains.

She has also announced the Agriculture Accelerator Fund to support agro startups. It will attempt to implement cost-effective solutions to problems encountered by farmers by introducing contemporary technologies and boosting output.

