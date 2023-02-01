Budget 2023: Huge relief for middle-class, no income tax till 7 lakh

View

In terms of taxation and savings related announcements from the budget there were multiple areas to look out. On expected lines, reforms to strengthen adoption of a new tax regime for individual taxpayers introduced in 2020 were made. This increases benefits focusing on the middle income segment by reducing tax burden by 20-25% for 9-15L income slabs along with increasing the basic income limit to 3 lakhs and taking the rebate upto 7 lakhs. Further, standard deduction introduction of 52,500/- is another add on. Overall, this should help a higher shift towards the new regime," said Vivek Goel, Joint Managing Director at Tailwind Financial Services.