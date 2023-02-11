Budget 2023: Impact on the Globally Mobile employees

Moving countries for work is often challenging. Coming to terms with a new tax system is one of the significant factors contributing to this challenge. With COVID19 seems to be taking a back seat, countries are now opening and welcoming mobility of employees with open arms. The movement of employees to and from India looks positive and the announcements made by the Honorable Finance Minister in Union Budget 2023 will boost this further. India is a hot investment destination. Foreign investors always prefer a simple, transparent and economical revenue system which also lays foundation stone for growth of any economy. Government’s measures in the past have resulted in simplicity and ease of compliance. It really felt proud to hear our Finance Minister mentioning reduction of average processing period of filed returns from 93 days to mere 16 days and 45% of the returns getting processed within 24 hours while processing about 6.5 crore returns this year. Not sure if any other country may boast of such a feat! With the elevated use of technology, artificial intelligence, information sharing agreements between countries, detailed disclosure requirements in the return etc., the Government has opened floodgates for more movement of expatriates into India.

