Budget 2023: Industry body seeks hike in import duty of aluminium, products

New Delhi: Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) has sought a hike in duty on the import of aluminium and its products to at least 12.5% to encourage domestic manufacturers.
The present import duty on aluminium and aluminium products is 10% and increasing the duty would help curb dumping of products within the country and encourage growth of the domestic manufacturing and recycling landscape.
Aluminium, a resilient metal that retains its fundamental properties even when recycled, is widely utilised. However, in recent years, there has been a visible surge in subpar aluminium imports, especially from China which constitutes over 85% of downstream aluminium imports, FICCI said in a statement.
Moreover, India is also seeing aluminium imports from the US, the UK, Malaysia and the Middle East. Several of these nations support their domestic industries with concessions and benefits, low interest loans, cheaper power tariffs, increased raw materials availability, and tax benefits.
The aluminium industry in India has been struggling with a slump in global demand, rising production and logistic costs, a deluge of imports, and declining market share.
At present, over 60% of India’s demand for aluminium is being met through imports.
FICCI has also demanded rationalizing the inverted duty structure on several key materials from 7.5% to 2.5% to encourage domestic manufacturing and combat the dumping of imports. The industry body has also recommended elimination of cess on coal (GST Compensation cess of Rs.400/MT) to support highly power-intensive industries like aluminium.
The cost of producing aluminium in India is also among the highest in the world, largely due to the high taxes and duties on inputs and raw materials, accounting for 18-20% of production costs.
The high import duties on raw materials put domestic aluminium producers at a disadvantage cost-wise, reducing their cost competitiveness in comparison to international producers and affecting their ability to withstand the influx of cheaper imports of finished products.
It also discourages domestic value addition within the country by preventing fresh investment in the sector, despite India having the among the largest bauxite and coal reserves in the world.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on 1 February.
