Budget 2023 - Key announcements to watch out for

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2023, 09:39 AM IST Livemint
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary pose for a photo during the Final Touch meeting of the Union Budget 2023, in New Delhi (ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary pose for a photo during the Final Touch meeting of the Union Budget 2023, in New Delhi (ANI)

  • Union Budget 2023: Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today, the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term. This year's Budget holds much significance as the country is scheduled to have the next Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024

Union Budget 2023: Infrastructure spending, measures to aid long-term growth, the government's fiscal consolidation path and the borrowing calendar for fiscal 2024 are seen as key triggers for the market.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget at 11:00 a.m. IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to increase in allocations for health, education and rural projects

Economic Survey forecast the economy could grow 6% to 6.8% year-on-year next fiscal year

Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday present her fifth straight budget at a time when the economy is slowing

Nirmala Sitharaman has in the past budget looked at public spending to boost an economy emerging out of the pandemic

The major risk to India's growth trajectory arises from the continuing global supply-side uncertainties

Eco Survey makes a case for developing countries to put development aspirations ahead of global climate change obligations, citing the actions of certain European nations to return to coal-fired power generation to meet energy needs in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

The survey said that India achieved its target of 40 per cent installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuels ahead of 2030.

