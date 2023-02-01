Budget 2023 - Key announcements to watch out for

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union budget at 11:00 a.m. IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to increase in allocations for health, education and rural projects

Economic Survey forecast the economy could grow 6% to 6.8% year-on-year next fiscal year

Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday present her fifth straight budget at a time when the economy is slowing

Nirmala Sitharaman has in the past budget looked at public spending to boost an economy emerging out of the pandemic

The major risk to India's growth trajectory arises from the continuing global supply-side uncertainties

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Eco Survey makes a case for developing countries to put development aspirations ahead of global climate change obligations, citing the actions of certain European nations to return to coal-fired power generation to meet energy needs in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict