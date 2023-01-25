Budget 2023 likely to be cautious, cutting deficit3 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Economists say that the large size of recent deficits and a need to gain investor confidence could force fiscal caution, overriding the contrary priority of spending to support a weakening economy.
The Indian government will present a budget on Feb. 1 that will likely put deficit reduction ahead of vote-winning spending, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks towards seeking a rare third term of office in 2024.
