Budget 2023 likely to push spending to support growth, while lowering deficit
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman could, however, tweak tax rules including through an alteration to the structure of the capital gains tax that would encourage investment, officials said.
Presenting its annual budget to parliament on Wednesday, India's government will seek to lower its fiscal deficit while offering incentives for investment and stepping up state spending to support an economy that is caught in the global slowdown.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×