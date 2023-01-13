Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Budget 2023: ‘No room for experimentation’ says Barclays

Budget 2023: ‘No room for experimentation’ says Barclays

1 min read . 01:29 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
The finance minister Niramala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1

The Budget is expected to try to balance the needs of fiscal prudence against the desire to support economic activity, said Barclays in a recent report

The finance minister Niramala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. This will be her fourth full budget and last full budget before the general elections 2024.

The Budget is expected to try to balance the needs of fiscal prudence against the desire to support economic activity, said Barclays in a recent report. “For the first time in three years, the pandemic is no longer the driving force for India’s fiscal policy, although there are multiple challenges facing the government as it prepares for general elections in 2024."

The bank expects the fiscal deficit to hit the government’s target of 6.4% of GDP in FY22-23. For FY23-24, it feels the budget will target a deficit of 5.8% of GDP, which implies a fiscal deficit of 17.7 trillion next fiscal year.

With revenue growth holding up, we expect the government to gradually reduce the deficit and allow for modest spending growth, the bank said.

Capital expenditure in focus

Keeping the 2024 elections in mind, the government will keep increasing capital expenditure in the next 2-3 years, including spending on public infrastructure projects – logistics, technology, infrastructure and public utilities.

“Ahead of the 2024 general election, we think several large public projects are likely to be announced and started," said Rahul Bajoria, MD & Head of EM Asia (ex-China) Economics, Barclays.

