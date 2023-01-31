Opposition parties will raise the issue of the Hindenburg report, BBC documentary on PM Modi, inflation, actions of governors, and caste-based economic census in the budget session that will begin today at 11 am.

At an all-party meeting, the Central government on Monday said it was willing to discuss every issue under the rules during the Budget Session of Parliament and sought the support of the Opposition in running the proceedings smoothly.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, after the meeting, said the government was willing to discuss every issue in Parliament under the rules. "We seek the Opposition's cooperation" in running the House smoothly.

During the meeting, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, RJD's Manoj Jha, DMK, Left parties, and others raised the Adani issue and sought a discussion on it in Parliament during the session.

The US-based short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani Group of wrongdoing like stock manipulation and has dismissed the allegations as "nothing but a lie".

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress demanded a nationwide caste-based economic census at the meet. "It is necessary to know the economic status of backward castes who are lagging behind" on social and development indicators," the party said as quoted by PTI.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling party has joined the likes of the JD(U) and the RJD, both of which have demanded a caste census.

The Union Budget 2023 session begins on January 31. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of theLok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Budget session will have 27 sittings which will continue till April 6.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1 in Parliament. The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14, while the second session will begin on March 12 this year.