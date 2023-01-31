Budget 2023: Opposition will raise THESE issues in Parliament today1 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 10:56 AM IST
At an all-party meeting, the Central government on Monday said it was willing to discuss every issue under the rules during the Budget Session of Parliament and sought the support of the Opposition in running the proceedings smoothly.
Opposition parties will raise the issue of the Hindenburg report, BBC documentary on PM Modi, inflation, actions of governors, and caste-based economic census in the budget session that will begin today at 11 am.
