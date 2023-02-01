Budget 2023 overhauls tax regime: Check the new slabs & how to calculate tax
- Check the new tax structure announced in the Union Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
In line with expectations from middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a big change in the existing income tax structure for salaried employees. She has proposed to increase the income tax rebate to income tax ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh for those opting for new tax regime.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×