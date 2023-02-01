Home / News / India /  Budget 2023 overhauls tax regime: Check the new slabs & how to calculate tax
In line with expectations from middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a big change in the existing income tax structure for salaried employees. She has proposed to increase the income tax rebate to income tax 7 lakh from 5 lakh for those opting for new tax regime.

Let's take a look at how the new tax structure looks like as compared to the old one.

New Tax Structure announced in the Budget 2023

Tax SlabsOld Tax RegimeNew Tax Regime
0-3 lakhNILNIL
3-6 lakh5%NIL (Income limit for rebate of income tax increased from 5 lakh to 7 Lakh)
6-9 lakh10%10%
9-12c lakh15%15%
12-15 lakh20%20%
Above 15 lakh30%30%

"The new tax rates are 0 to 3 lakhs - nil, 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%, 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%, 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%, 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% and above 15 Lakhs - 30%, " says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Standard deduction of 45,000 has now been extended to new tax regime for salaried class and pensioners. An individual with 9 lakh annual income will now pay 45,000 tax which is 5% of the salary -- a reduction of 15,000 from the present 60,000.

My third proposal is for the salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioners, for whom I propose to extend the benefit of standard deduction to the new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of   15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by 52,500

The new income tax regime becomes default tax regime. However, the individuals will have an option to continue with the old income tax regime. The government has reduced the surcharge of highest rate from 37% currently to 25% in new tax regime.

 

Old Tax Structure

Old Tax Structure

Tax SlabsOld Tax RegimeNew Tax Regime after 2020
Less than 2,5 lakhNo tax leviedNo tax levied
2.5 lakh to 5 lakh5% tax levied5% tax levied
5 lakh to 7.5 lakh15% tax levied10% tax levied
7.5 lakh to 10 lakh20% tax levied15% tax levied
10 lakh to 12.5 lakh30% tax levied20% tax levied
12.5 lakh to 15 lakh25% tax levied
More than 15 lakh30% tax levied
