In line with expectations from middle class, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a big change in the existing income tax structure for salaried employees. She has proposed to increase the income tax rebate to income tax ₹7 lakh from ₹5 lakh for those opting for new tax regime.

Let's take a look at how the new tax structure looks like as compared to the old one.

New Tax Structure announced in the Budget 2023

Tax Slabs Old Tax Regime New Tax Regime 0-3 lakh NIL NIL 3-6 lakh 5% NIL (Income limit for rebate of income tax increased from ₹ 5 lakh to ₹ 7 Lakh) 6-9 lakh 10% 10% 9-12c lakh 15% 15% 12-15 lakh 20% 20% Above 15 lakh 30% 30%

"The new tax rates are 0 to ₹3 lakhs - nil, ₹3 to 6 lakhs - 5%, ₹6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%, ₹9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%, ₹12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% and above 15 Lakhs - 30%, " says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Standard deduction of ₹45,000 has now been extended to new tax regime for salaried class and pensioners. An individual with ₹9 lakh annual income will now pay ₹45,000 tax which is 5% of the salary -- a reduction of ₹15,000 from the present ₹60,000.

My third proposal is for the salaried class and the pensioners including family pensioners, for whom I propose to extend the benefit of standard deduction to the new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of ₹15.5 lakh or more will thus stand to benefit by ₹52,500

The new income tax regime becomes default tax regime. However, the individuals will have an option to continue with the old income tax regime. The government has reduced the surcharge of highest rate from 37% currently to 25% in new tax regime.

Tax Slabs Old Tax Regime New Tax Regime after 2020 Less than 2,5 lakh No tax levied No tax levied 2.5 lakh to 5 lakh 5% tax levied 5% tax levied 5 lakh to 7.5 lakh 15% tax levied 10% tax levied 7.5 lakh to 10 lakh 20% tax levied 15% tax levied 10 lakh to 12.5 lakh 30% tax levied 20% tax levied 12.5 lakh to 15 lakh 25% tax levied More than 15 lakh 30% tax levied Old Tax Structure