Budget 2023: Real estate expectations from FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The residential sector is seeing a strong bounce back post covid pandemic. The year 2022 was one of the most eventful years for Indian real estate with sales recovery observed in many of the major markets in the country. Both residential sales and commercial leasing picked up stemmed from healthy economic growth and a rise in demand. The sector is looking at a robust housing demand revival in 2023, it also expects the Union Budget 2022 to play a supportive and enabling role. Few key relaxations in taxes, a reduction in stamp duty to boost the industry are some of the expectations from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by the industry.

