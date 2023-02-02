Revamped credit scheme to provide additional collateral-free credit for MSMEs
The revamped credit scheme will go into effect on April 1, 2023, with a corpus infusion of 9000 crores.
With her fifth budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a special focus on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the Union Budget 2023. The finance minister announced a revamped credit guarantee scheme to provide MSMEs with more collateral-free credit. MSME credit guarantee Last year, it was proposed to revamp the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs. The revamp scheme will go into effect on April 1, 2023, with a corpus infusion of 9000 crores. This will allow for an additional two lakh crores of rupees in collateral-free guaranteed credit. Furthermore, credit costs will be reduced by about 1%.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×