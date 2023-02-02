Revamped credit scheme to provide additional collateral-free credit for MSMEs

Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO, Saraf Furniture ,further added “MSME credit assurance It was proposed last year to revamp the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs. The revamp scheme, with a corpus infusion of 9000 crores, will go into effect on April 1, 2023. This will enable another two lakh crores of rupees in collateral-free guaranteed credit. Credit costs will also be reduced by about 1%. The infusion of ₹9,000 crore into the corpus of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) should allow for better and broader scheme implementation, as well as improved claim meeting. This decision is expected to offer a significant benefit to India's MSME sector, which is regarded as a major economic growth driver. Supplemental collateral-free credit is expected to aid MSMEs in meeting the obstacles posed by the global epidemic and allowing them to continue to grow and create employment. It could be a positive step in safeguarding the well-being and expansion of India's MSME sector."