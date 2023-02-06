Budget 2023: ₹4,418 cr allocated for Railways' development in Telangana, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
- According to the Union Budget 2023-24, the allocation includes ₹715 crores to Secunderabad Junction railway station and ₹512 crores to the wagon manufacturing workshop in Kazipet.
Union Minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on 4 February said that Central government's ₹4,418 crores in the Union Budget for Telangana would speed up the development of railway facilities in state.
