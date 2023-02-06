Union Minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on 4 February said that Central government's ₹4,418 crores in the Union Budget for Telangana would speed up the development of railway facilities in state.

Vaishnaw lauded the Union Budget stating that the funds will be used to develop the rail facilities and speed up various projects in the state.

"As against ₹886 crores during 2009-2014, the PM Modi-led government allocated ₹4,418 crores in the state. The funds will help in improving the railway facilities and speed up projects including One Station One Product, new routes of Vande Bharat and Vande Metro, including many others," the Union Minister said on Saturday.

According to the Union Budget 2023-24, the allocation includes ₹715 crores to Secunderabad Junction railway station and ₹512 crores to the wagon manufacturing workshop in Kazipet.

"Additionally, 39 stations of the state will be added under Amrit Bharat Scheme to change the facelift of the stations. One station one product concept will also be implemented to encourage indigenous and specialized products and crafts of India by providing display and sale outlets on railway stations," he said.

He also said that new routes of Vande Bharat trains will be inaugurated in the state this year.

"A new concept of Vande metro, which will connect two cities in less than 100 kilometres of proximity will be constructed in the state," he added.

Earlier on 1 February, Vaishnaw called the Union budget a "growth engine" for the country. "The FM has allocated ₹2.41 lakh crore for Railways which will be a big change for the sector as it will fulfil the aspirations of every passenger," he said.

During her budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a capital outlay of ₹2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways, which is the highest ever outlay and about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14.

With agency inputs.