The Union Government has released the statement showing the state-wise distribution of net proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for Budget Estimates 2023-24. The distribution was conducted according to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission which fixed the share of states at 41% of the net proceeds of sharable Central Taxes and Income Tax. The total amount distributed by the centre is ₹10,21,448.16 crore.

Uttar Pradesh has received around 18% of the shares of Union Taxes and duties which is the highest among all states and amounts to ₹1,83,237.59 crores. The second highest share has gone to Bihar which received ₹1,02,737 crore.

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the next two states among the highest receivers. With a share of 7.85% Madhya Pradesh has received ₹80,183.67 crore while with 7.52% West Bengal has received ₹76,843.55 crore. The states are followed closely by Maharashtra and Rajasthan which have received ₹64,524.88 crore and ₹61,552.47 crore respectively.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are two southern states which have received around the same amount which was ₹41,664.86 and 41,338.02 crores. Apart from this Odisha's share is also around 4% and the amount the state will receive is ₹46,251.18 crore.

There are five states which received around 3% of the total share in Union Taxes and these are, Assam which received ₹31,950.89 crore, Chhattisgarh ₹34,800.73 crore, Gujarat ₹35,525.96 crore, Jharkhand ₹33,779.29 crore, and Karnataka ₹37,252.21 crore.

Telangana has received around 2% of the share and the amount is pegged at ₹21,470.84 crore.

Five states have received a share of around 1% which include Arunachal Pradesh which received ₹17,946.84 crore, Haryana ₹11,164.43 crore, Kerala 19,662.88 crore, Punjab ₹18,457.57 crore, and Uttarakhand ₹11,419.78 crore.

States which received less than 1% of the amount include Goa which received ₹3,942.78 crore, Himachal Pradesh ₹8,478.02 crore, Manipur ₹7,313.57 crore, Meghalaya ₹7,834 crore, Mizoram ₹5,107.25 crore, Nagaland ₹5,812.05 crore, Sikkim ₹3,963.23 crore, and Tripura ₹7,231.85 crore.