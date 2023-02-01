Budget 2023: State-wise allocation of central taxes and duties

The Union Government has released the statement showing the state-wise distribution of net proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for Budget Estimates 2023-24. The distribution was conducted according to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission which fixed the share of states at 41% of the net proceeds of sharable Central Taxes and Income Tax. The total amount distributed by the centre is ₹10,21,448.16 crore.

