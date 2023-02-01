Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Budget 2023: State-wise allocation of central taxes and duties

Budget 2023: State-wise allocation of central taxes and duties

2 min read . 07:40 PM IST Devesh Kumar
The distribution was conducted according to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission

  • Uttar Pradesh has received around 18% of the shares of Union Taxes and duties which is the highest among all states and amounts to 1,83,237.59 crores

The Union Government has released the statement showing the state-wise distribution of net proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for Budget Estimates 2023-24. The distribution was conducted according to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission which fixed the share of states at 41% of the net proceeds of sharable Central Taxes and Income Tax. The total amount distributed by the centre is 10,21,448.16 crore.

The Union Government has released the statement showing the state-wise distribution of net proceeds of Union Taxes and Duties for Budget Estimates 2023-24. The distribution was conducted according to the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission which fixed the share of states at 41% of the net proceeds of sharable Central Taxes and Income Tax. The total amount distributed by the centre is 10,21,448.16 crore.

Uttar Pradesh has received around 18% of the shares of Union Taxes and duties which is the highest among all states and amounts to 1,83,237.59 crores. The second highest share has gone to Bihar which received 1,02,737 crore.

Uttar Pradesh has received around 18% of the shares of Union Taxes and duties which is the highest among all states and amounts to 1,83,237.59 crores. The second highest share has gone to Bihar which received 1,02,737 crore.

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the next two states among the highest receivers. With a share of 7.85% Madhya Pradesh has received 80,183.67 crore while with 7.52% West Bengal has received 76,843.55 crore. The states are followed closely by Maharashtra and Rajasthan which have received 64,524.88 crore and 61,552.47 crore respectively.

Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the next two states among the highest receivers. With a share of 7.85% Madhya Pradesh has received 80,183.67 crore while with 7.52% West Bengal has received 76,843.55 crore. The states are followed closely by Maharashtra and Rajasthan which have received 64,524.88 crore and 61,552.47 crore respectively.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are two southern states which have received around the same amount which was 41,664.86 and 41,338.02 crores. Apart from this Odisha's share is also around 4% and the amount the state will receive is 46,251.18 crore.

Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are two southern states which have received around the same amount which was 41,664.86 and 41,338.02 crores. Apart from this Odisha's share is also around 4% and the amount the state will receive is 46,251.18 crore.

There are five states which received around 3% of the total share in Union Taxes and these are, Assam which received 31,950.89 crore, Chhattisgarh 34,800.73 crore, Gujarat 35,525.96 crore, Jharkhand 33,779.29 crore, and Karnataka 37,252.21 crore.

There are five states which received around 3% of the total share in Union Taxes and these are, Assam which received 31,950.89 crore, Chhattisgarh 34,800.73 crore, Gujarat 35,525.96 crore, Jharkhand 33,779.29 crore, and Karnataka 37,252.21 crore.

Telangana has received around 2% of the share and the amount is pegged at 21,470.84 crore.

Telangana has received around 2% of the share and the amount is pegged at 21,470.84 crore.

Five states have received a share of around 1% which include Arunachal Pradesh which received 17,946.84 crore, Haryana 11,164.43 crore, Kerala 19,662.88 crore, Punjab 18,457.57 crore, and Uttarakhand 11,419.78 crore.

Five states have received a share of around 1% which include Arunachal Pradesh which received 17,946.84 crore, Haryana 11,164.43 crore, Kerala 19,662.88 crore, Punjab 18,457.57 crore, and Uttarakhand 11,419.78 crore.

States which received less than 1% of the amount include Goa which received 3,942.78 crore, Himachal Pradesh 8,478.02 crore, Manipur 7,313.57 crore, Meghalaya 7,834 crore, Mizoram 5,107.25 crore, Nagaland 5,812.05 crore, Sikkim 3,963.23 crore, and Tripura 7,231.85 crore.

States which received less than 1% of the amount include Goa which received 3,942.78 crore, Himachal Pradesh 8,478.02 crore, Manipur 7,313.57 crore, Meghalaya 7,834 crore, Mizoram 5,107.25 crore, Nagaland 5,812.05 crore, Sikkim 3,963.23 crore, and Tripura 7,231.85 crore.

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP