Budget 2023 to focus on growth, smaller fiscal gap amid Adani woes.

The unfolding clash between the Adani Group and Hindenburg that alleged stock manipulation and fraudulent account by the Indian conglomerate was painted by the billionaire as an attack on India. This comes at a time when Modi takes the global stage with India’s presidency of the Group of 20 nations as he pushes an ambition to turn the nation into the world’s third-largest economy before the end of the decade.

