Budget 2023: Top 10 quotes from FM's Speech today

"This is the first budget in Amrit Kaal, this budget hopes to build on the foundation laid in previous budget and the blueprint laid for India@100, we envision a prosperous and inclusive India in which the fruits of development reach all." "The world has recognized India as a bright star, our growth for current year is estimated at 7.0 percent, this is the highest among all major economies, in spite of massive global slowdown caused by pandemic and the war."