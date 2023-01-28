Budget 2023: Top US body urges FM to simplify direct, indirect taxes in India2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:35 AM IST
The US industry has urged FM to rationalize and simplify direct and indirect taxes in India
A top US strategic and business advocacy group has urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to simplify and rationalize India's direct and indirect taxation system. The group believes that this move would increase the confidence of global investors and lead to greater foreign direct investment.
