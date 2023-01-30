Budget 2023: Why is it necessary to focus on agricultural reforms3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
- Food and fertilizer subsidy is an important element in budgetary allocations, where international prices of hydrocarbons will play a crucial role in the fiscal math.
Industries are pinning hopes on the Union Budget that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting on 1st February. Expectations are high on this last budget before the general elections in 2024. Capex, infrastructure spending and jobs growth would be important elements of the budget. A raft of measures are expected to be announced for agriculture, which is slated 1 to see a 3.5% growth this fiscal.
