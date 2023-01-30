Budget 2023: Why is it necessary to focus on agricultural reforms

Another focus area is that of innovation and research. Innovation is going to be an important facet of agriculture, right from facilitating research on GM crops to enabling climate resistant crops, to protecting 5 soil. At present, the spending 6 on agriculture R&D is 0.4% of the GDP. There is scope to invest more funds in R&D to accelerate the process for introduction of new technologies and product development. This will not only help agri- industries but also the allied sectors, which will stand to benefit from R&D and help increase productivity levels. This will be crucial if we have to look at bettering our agri-exports, which grew 7 by 19.92% in FY22 to touch USD 50.21 billion, in spite of logistical challenges.

