Budget 2024: Airport expansion, development to continue, says FM Sitharaman
The finance minister also outlined steps taken to boost air connectivity in non-metro areas of the country and ease international air trade.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized in her interim budget speech of 2024-25 on Thursday that the government would continue to work on airport infrastructure development going forward. She also outlined steps taken to boost air connectivity in non-metro areas of the country and ease international air trade.