After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Thursday, the budget documents outlined that Bhutan emerged as the leading recipient of Indian government grants and loans.

The Indian government provided ₹6,541.79 crore to foreign governments with ₹4,927.43 crore as a grant and ₹1,614.36 crore as a loan, as per the revised estimates for 2023-24 as quoted by Hindustan Times. It crossed the budget estimates of ₹5,848.58 crore for 2023-24.

For 2024–2025, the projected grants and loans total ₹5,667.56 crore. It's crucial to remember that this is a vote on account, and the full budget is expected in July following the inauguration of the new administration.

Interim Budget 2024: List of countries ranked as the top recipient of grants from India 1) Bhutan - ₹2,398.97 crore (including ₹1,614.36 crore loan)

2) Maldives - ₹ 770.90 crore

3) Nepal - ₹650 crore

4) Myanmar - ₹370 crore

5) Mauritius - ₹330 crore

6) Afghanistan - ₹220 crore

7) Bangladesh - ₹130 crore

8) Sri Lanka - ₹60 crore

9) Seychelles - ₹9.91 crore

10) Mongolia- ₹5 crore

The Interim Union Budget for the financial year 2024-25 was tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier today. This was the sixth budget presented by the current FM and the last one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's second term.

The full budget will be presented in July this year after the new government is formed after the Lok Sabha Elections.

The budget focused on fiscal consolidation, infra, agri, green growth, and railways. However, no changes were made in the tax rates, which was a disappointment to salaried individuals.

