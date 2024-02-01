Budget 2024: Census, National Population Register unlikely in 2024 as govt allocates only ₹1,277 crore
The interim Budget 2024-24 on Thursday allocated ₹1,277.80 crore for the census, a significant reduction from 2021-22 when ₹3,768 crore was allocated and an indication that the exercise may not be carried out even after three years of delay
