Business News/ News / India/  Budget 2024: 1 crore households to get up to 300 units of free electricity if..., says Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman said said, “Through rooftop solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at Parliament House complex to present the Interim Budget 2024, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024.

"Through rooftop solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while announcing interim Budget 2024. The expected benefits throught “rooftop solarisation" include: "Savings up to Rs. 15,000 - Rs. 18,000 to households from free solar electricity and selling surplus to discoms", she added.

Follow Income Tax Slab Budget 2024 Live Updates here

