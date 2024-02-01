"Through rooftop solarisation, 1 crore households will be enabled to obtain up to 300 units of free electricity every month," Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday while announcing interim Budget 2024. The expected benefits throught “rooftop solarisation" include: "Savings up to Rs. 15,000 - Rs. 18,000 to households from free solar electricity and selling surplus to discoms", she added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

