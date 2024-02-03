Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the interim budget 2024 is dedicated to the youth of the country as the government is going to spend more than ₹11 lakh crore on rail, road, and modern infrastructure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a virtual address at the launch of Pali Sansad Khel Mahakumbh. The event was being organized by BJP MP from Pali, PP Chaudhary.

“The budget that has come is dedicated to the youth of the country. The government is going to spend more than ₹11 lakh crore on rail, road and modern infrastructure. The biggest beneficiaries will be our youth," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Who desires good roads the most? Our youth... India is going to spend ₹11 lakh crore on modern infrastructure; the youth have the maximum number of new employment opportunities. will become …," PM Modi said.

He also said that the BJP government, be it in states or at the Centre, gives top priority to youth and the sports budget has seen a three-fold increase over the last 10 years.

"BJP governments, be they in states or at the Centre, give top priority to the youth. By giving maximum opportunities to aspiring athletes, bringing transparency to the selection of players, and providing all possible resources to them, we are creating an ecosystem for them to excel and flourish," the Prime Minister said.

"In the last ten years, the sports budget has risen around 3 times of what it was before. Today, hundreds of athletes are receiving highly-skilled training in the country and abroad under the TOP scheme. Through 'Khelo India', over 3,000 players are being provided assistance worth Rs. 50,000 every month," he added.

He further noted that the country's youth should be safe from harmful addictions of various kinds and increase willpower and concentration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A key aspect of sports is that they not only make you cultivate the habit of winning but inspire you to become better and better in life. Sports teach us that excellence has no limits. Our (interim) Budget on February 1 was also dedicated to the youth of the country," PM Modi said.

"Another key aspect of sports is that it protects the youth from many evils. They strengthen willpower, increase concentration, and help us have a clear focus on whatever we wish to pursue in life. They keep us away from addictions, be it to drugs or other substances. Sports also play a big role in personality development," he said.

