Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman announces projects for tourism infra on islands including Lakshadweep
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 said that projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken on Indian islands including Lakshadweep to address zeal for domestic tourism.
