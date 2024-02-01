Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for our government: FM in her Budget speech
Budget 2024: The Union Finance Minister said that PM Modi-led Union Government covered all aspects of inclusivity and structural reforms helped the Indian economy get new vigour
Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman began her Budget 2024 speech by highlighting the inclusive approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Nirmala Sitharaman said the focus of the government remains on the poor, women, youth, and farmers, and their needs are among its highest priorities.