Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman began her Budget 2024 speech by highlighting the inclusive approach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. Nirmala Sitharaman said the focus of the government remains on the poor, women, youth, and farmers, and their needs are among its highest priorities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...Our young country has high aspirations, pride in its present, and hope and confidence for a bright future. We expect that our govt based on its stupendous work will be blessed again by the people with a resounding mandate," Nirmala Sitharaman said in the opening of her budget speech.

The Union Finance Minister said that PM Modi-led Union Government covered all aspects of inclusivity and structural reforms, pro-people program, and employment opportunities helped the Indian economy get new vigor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking about the steps taken for the empowerment of women, Nirmala Sitharaman said that steps like criminalizing Triple Talaq and allocating one-third of legislative seats for women exemplify the government's commitment to advancing its women's empowerment initiative through legal and political measures.

On the government's flagship scheme to boost the skillset of India's youth, Nirmala Sitharaman said the Skill India Mission has successfully trained and enhanced the skills of 1.4 crore young individuals in the nation.

"Our government will adopt economic policies that foster and sustain growth, facilitate inclusive and sustainable development, improve productivity, create opportunities for all, help them enhance their capabilities and contribute to generation of resources to power investments and fulfuill aspirations..." Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Finance Minister added that the vision for 'Viksit Bharat' is that of prosperous Bharat in harmony with nature, modern infrastructure, and providing opportunities for all citizens and regions.

