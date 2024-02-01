Budget 2024: Govt aims to garner ₹50,000 crore from divestment in FY25
Higher non-tax revenues, including dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run banks, are expected to offset the revenue shortfall from disinvestments, prompting the government to revise downwards the FY24 fiscal deficit target to 5.8% of GDP.
New Delhi: The government has set an ambitious divestment target of ₹50,000 crore for FY25, about 67% higher than its revised aim to collect ₹30,000 crore via asset sales in the current fiscal year ending 31 March.
