Budget 2024: Govt aims to garner 50,000 crore from divestment in FY25

New Delhi: The government has set an ambitious divestment target of ₹50,000 crore for FY25, about 67% higher than its revised aim to collect ₹30,000 crore via asset sales in the current fiscal year ending 31 March.

In the Union budget for FY24, the government had originally targeted to raise ₹51,000 crore from sale of its stakes in various public sector companies.

As of 3 January, the government has raised only about ₹12,500 through asset sales, meaning it's unlikely the revised divestment target for FY24 would be met.

However, higher non-tax revenues, including dividends from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state-run banks, are expected to offset the revenue shortfall from disinvestments, prompting the government to revise downwards the FY24 fiscal deficit target to 5.8% of gross domestic product (GDP), from 5.9% earlier.

In the interim budget for FY25 presented on Thursday, the government now expects dividends from state-owned firms at ₹50,000 crore in FY24, up from the budget estimates of ₹43,000 crore. As of 1 February, the government has already garnered ₹44,060 crore as dividend from public sector enterprises.

The government expects ₹1.02 trillion dividend from the RBI and state-owned banks in FY25, it said in the budget 2024-25 document. It also expects ₹48,000 crore dividend from state-owned companies next fiscal year.

Eight strategic disinvestments are currently in various stages: IDBI Bank Ltd, BEML Ltd, Shipping Corp. of India Ltd, HLL Lifecare Ltd, Projects & Development India Ltd, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corp. Ltd and Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd.

The government is yet to seek expressions of interest for Container Corp. of India Ltd, and has no plans to restart the disinvestment process of Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd.

Most of the divestments are yet to make progress, and may spill over to the next fiscal year. Other likely candidates for divestment during FY25 are Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) and some subsidiaries under AI Assets Holding Ltd.

