The Government of India needs to allocate more funds for research and development, healthcare funding, and innovation in pharmaceuticals in health sectors, the industry experts expect from the interim budget 2024 that is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

“The budget's emphasis on research and development offers us an exceptional chance to innovate. We hope to see increased government backing in areas vital to us, such as regulatory reforms and more healthcare funding," said Vibcare Pharma CEO Siddharth Singhal.

He said government support is crucial for the pharma and healthcare sector to address the dynamic healthcare needs of India.

“By focusing on advanced R&D, we aim to introduce better and more cost-effective medicines. This budget's healthcare focus aligns with our mission, promising growth opportunities and reinforcing our dedication to providing accessible healthcare solutions," the pharma industry expert said.

“The forthcoming budget presents a transformative opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry to excel in innovation, sustainability, and global competitiveness, further strengthening India's position as a pharmacy of the world," Singhal added.

The industry's current valuation is approximately $50 billion, with growth targets of $120 billion to $130 billion by 2030 and $450 billion by 2047, as per government estimates.

India continues to enhance its position and seize the opportunity to become a global hub for the medtech sector, the industry is poised to witness continued expansion, growth, investment opportunities, and technological innovation during FY 2024-25, said Healthium Medtech CEO and MD Anish Bafna.

He called for a collaborative action plan involving public-private partnerships between the government, medical device companies, hospitals, manufacturers and suppliers, healthcare providers, and insurance players, which continues to be the need of the hour.

In addition, conducive policies will back the industry, encourage the spur in local manufacturing, and allow new medical devices to reach patients faster, benefiting patients and healthcare providers, Bafna said.

The Healthium Medtech CEO also stated that the healthcare industry will look forward collectively to a phased-out approach on custom duties, facilitation of single window clearances for local manufacturers, and increase in export incentives under RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products Scheme) along with broadening the scopes of schemes like PLI.

On the other hand, Beagle Lasers founder Dr Joy Shah emphasized that the major focus of the budget 2024 may be to strengthen the availability of quality healthcare to even rural areas of India.

“Import may be discouraged. We are expecting some changes in the GST tariff and services covered under healthcare. There may be a strengthening of import regulations to reduce the influx of imported medical equipment," he said.

"This budget may create a conducive environment for local manufacturers to thrive and contribute to the "Make in India" initiative, boost employment opportunities, and enhance the quality of healthcare services," Dr Shah added.

Union Budget 2024-25 is scheduled for February 1, with general elections looming on the horizon, this budget promises to be a delicate balancing act between fiscal prudence and populist measures.

VarcoLeg Care CEO Veeky Ganguly stated that

As the CEO of Varco, I'm eagerly looking forward to the upcoming budget with a sense of hope and excitement. The healthcare landscape is transforming rapidly, and our digital health tech company stands at the forefront, committed to enhancing patient well-being.

Our expectations for the upcoming budget revolve around creating an environment that nurtures innovation and makes healthcare more accessible. We're hopeful for increased funding in research and development, encouraging the creation of state-of-the-art medical technologies. Putting a spotlight on digital health initiatives not only propels companies like Varco forward but also contributes to the broader modernization of India's healthcare system.

On a personal note, we're keenly anticipating policy measures that simplify the adoption of health technologies. Streamlined regulatory processes and incentives for healthcare providers to embrace digital solutions would not only benefit our business but also contribute to a more patient-centric healthcare approach. With conditions like varicose veins and diabetic foot issues affecting many, investing in preventive and tech-driven solutions resonates with the government's vision of a healthier nation.

Furthermore, we're optimistic about a commitment to skill development in the healthcare sector. A well-trained workforce capable of harnessing the potential of emerging technologies is crucial for our collective progress. Varco is dedicated to innovation, and a supportive budget would empower us to take significant steps in improving the lives of patients nationwide. We're hopeful that the budget will embody a forward-looking perspective on healthcare, underlining the transformative role of technology in shaping the industry's future.

