Budget 2024: Kashi Temple Model to be replicated in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Financial Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on Tuesday that the Vishnupad Temple Corridor in Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor in Bodh Gaya in Bihar will be transformed into world class pilgrim and tourist destinations. She presented the Union Budget 2024 on Tuesday

"Vishnupad Temple at Gaya and Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya in Bihar are of immense spiritual significance," Sitharaman said while delivering the speech.

Also Read | Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM announces revised rate slabs under new tax regime

Sitharaman said the Kashi Model will be implemented in Bodh Gaya. "A comprehensive development of the Vishnupad Temple Corridor and Mahabodhi Temple Corridor will be supported and modeled on the successful Kashi Vishwanath Temple corridor to transform them on the world class pilgrim and tourist destinations," Sitharaman added.

Budget 2024 for tourism

The Finance Minister said funds have also been provided for developing the Temple corridors in the iconic temples in Bihar. A Special funds have also been provided for the Rajgir Jain Temple site.'

Also Read | Ambani family to pay homage to Varanasi at Anant-Radhika’s wedding celebrations

“Rajgir hold immense religious significance for Hindus, Buddhists and Jains..The 20th Tirthankara Munisuvrata temple in the Jain Temple complex is ancient. The Saptharishi or the seven hotsprings form a warm water Brahmakund that is sacred. A comprehensive development initiative for Rajgir will be undertaken,” Sitharaman said.

In Odisha too, temples, monuments, wildlife sanctuaries, natural landscapes and pristine beaches makes it an ultimate tourism destination, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"Our government will be provide assistance for development in Odisha as well," Sitharaman added.

In her Budget speech on Tuesday, Sitharaman said the government will come out with an economic policy framework to usher in next-generation reforms to boost economic growth.